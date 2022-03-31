Before and especially after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill removing the permit requirement to carry a firearm, one would have thought the world was coming to an end.

Days later, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine inked similar legislation in the Buckeye State, anti-gunners really didn’t like it.

Published reports say county sheriffs opposed it in both states. And there were Democratic lawmakers in Alabama who made the absurd argument the bill was about “defunding police” because law enforcement agencies would lose revenue (an estimated $5 million) from permits.

But to her credit, Gov. Ivey issued a statement putting at least some critics in their place.

“Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it harder for law abiding citizens, Alabama is reaffirming our commitment to defending our Second Amendment rights,” Ivey explained. “I have always stood up for the rights of law abiding gun owners, and I am proud to do that again today.”

No mystery where Ivey stands on the gun rights issue. According to WSFA News, the legislation “was championed by gun rights advocates who argue people should not have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.”

DeWine has not been entirely dependable on guns during his career, but he signed the bill, and Ohio’s armed citizens smiled.

Generically, such laws—at this writing, now on the books in 22 states—are called “constitutional carry” statutes. This is because when the Second Amendment was written, enshrining the right to keep and bear arms into the Bill of Rights—nobody needed a permit or license to carry.

Contrary to what Joe Biden has stated, and been repeatedly scolded by fact-checkers for doing so, the Second Amendment doesn’t prohibit anyone from having a gun, and it certainly didn’t prevent anyone from owning a cannon.

Maybe what really yanks the chains of gun prohibitionists is the fact that both governors acted with pretty solid justification. After all, the Alabama Reporter recalled the Alabama House adopted a conference committee substitute bill 70-29, and the Senate subsequently approved the legislation 24-6.

In Ohio, Senate Bill 215 was passed 24-9 in the Senate and 58-36 in the House.

Long story short, in both states, the votes were essentially veto-proof.

There is a reasonable argument that no citizen should be required to secure a license or permit to exercise a constitutionally enumerated fundamental right.

On the other hand, anyone who starts carrying under this new legislation should practice some discretion. That is, it would not be prudent to slap on the biggest handgun you own and start packing it around just to get a reaction. Always trust what one old guy once observed: “If you want to make a statement, rent a billboard.”

Where do you stand? We’d like to hear from people on both sides of this debate.