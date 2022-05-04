This Is An Effective Combat Cartridge

Tested And Tested Some More

For most of its life, the .44 Special has been a sort of cult cartridge. Lately, gun makers have been waking up to the lure of the compact big bore. Ruger released the GP100 .44 Special a few years ago, complete with a non-fluted cylinder. Charter Arms produced a pocket-friendly version of their .44 Bulldog called the “Boomer.” The Boomer has a ported, tapered barrel and weighs 20 oz., making it a lightweight tool that produces large holes.

The SIG SAUER .44 Special Elite V-Crown JHP cartridges are the most unusual revolver loads I’ve seen. First, the bullet has a longer than usual cylindrical portion before it goes into the taper of the truncated cone. Second, the brass case is shorter than the SAAMI specs. That is, it’s 0.945″, whereas SAAMI specs is 1.165″. Third, the cartridge’s overall length is also shorter than the SAAMI specs (1.340″ as opposed to 1.415″ minimum). Fourth, the precut skives — scores in the bullet which make it expand at a controlled rate — are so subtle, I wonder if all of the work is on the inside of the jacket rather than the outside.

What does this all mean? I have met some of the people at SIG SAUER, and if there is anything I can say about them, they test. After that, they test. When they are done, they test again. They didn’t just make a load and throw it on the market. This product is unique, and it looks like the engineers were on overtime.