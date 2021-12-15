Included Games Make Training Enjoyable

The latest installment is the Hunt game, which adds cognitive stress to marksmanship. In this game, shooters fire on a target similar in appearance to a Dot Torture target with shapes, numbers and shades. The app gives an audible command of which of the targets in the random pattern the shooter must engage. The Hunt game has a dueling feature where two shooters fire simultaneously and your phone audibly calls out the winner of each stage. If I ever shoot this against my son, I may turn the volume down, lest everyone hear the outcome of the contest.

The best training application of this product, besides pure marksmanship, is decision-making. The kit comes with the Hunt target and a hostage rescue target. I don’t just use these for cognitive load. I practice hostage rescue shots often to make the act instinctive. There is a lot to be said for the ability to use my trigger, my gun and my holster under time constraints.

There is also a sinus-cavity target. I think I’ll get a rifle laser cartridge and train with that, too.

I have used Mantis apps on both iOS and Android systems, and the user experience is the same. I have yet to experience even one software problem hiccup. Users report the laser-training cartridge lasts just about forever on a set of cells, but they are replaceable with LR626 button cells.

I have several other dry-fire products, but so far, Mantis is in the top 10%. The Mantis Laser Training Academy is cheap, portable, efficient and simple.

Get More Carry Options content!

Sign up for the newsletter here: