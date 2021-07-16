Over the years, I have had the opportunity to test and evaluate several Taurus semi-auto handguns. So far, there have been no disappointments.

Taurus’s addition of two new slide color options for the striker-fired GX4 semi-auto 9mm pistol caught my attention.

The GX4, as described by Taurus, is “the company’s first high-capacity, full-feature micro-compact polymer frame handgun chambered for the 9mm Luger.” Designed for everyday carry, the GX4 comes with a pair of 11-round magazines, and features a 3.06" barrel, trigger safety, loaded chamber indicator and alloy steel slide with a drift-adjustable rear sight and fixed white dot front sight. The pistol weighs 18.5 oz.