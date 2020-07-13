What It Means

Here’s the deal — any Colt revolver, either the single-action, Bisley or later Model 1878 double-action, marked on the left side of the barrel “Colt Frontier Six Shooter” is by definition chambered for the .44 WCF. (Now commonly called .44-40 so we’ll stick with the current name.) But, it’s important to note if no such marking is present on the left side of the barrel a Colt might still be .44-40. A friend has his father’s .44-40 made in 1881. It has a slick left barrel side. Many “Colt Frontier Six Shooter” marked and unmarked .44-40s had a very tiny .44CF stamped at the left rear of their trigger guards.

Colt began offering .44-40 as a single-action chambering in either late 1877 or 1878. Sources vary. Between serial numbers 41,000 and 45,000 the factory began acid etching the term “Colt Frontier Six Shooter” on barrels. This continued to approximately 1889 at the 130,000 serial number range which is when “Colt Frontier Six Shooter” became a roll stamp. It was standard until production ceased for the first time in 1941. By then 71,391 standard fixed-sight single-actions, single-action targets, Bisley’s and target sight Bisley’s had been made as .44-40s.

No standard production Colt SAA 44-40s were produced during the Second Generation of manufacture between 1956 and 1974. However, in the 1873-1973 Peacemaker Centennial commemoratives 2,002 of the big beautiful 7-1/2″ barreled, nickel-plated Colt Frontier Six Shooters were made complete with an etched panel and .44 CF on trigger guard. I liked them so much I had a matched pair set up with bison bone grips. (Don’t ask me for the maker’s name. He has passed away.)