The late Jackson Beard, who rose through the ranks of the King County, Washington Sheriff’s Department, once observed during a conversation about stopping power he was “a firm believer in a big, slow-moving bullet.”

In the Pacific Northwest, where most people, including bad ones, layer up for most of seven or eight months of the year, it does not take long to figure out that lightweight, fast-moving smaller-caliber projectiles may not make the impression necessary in an emergency.

Jack was talking about the .45-caliber 230-grain bullet, a projectile accounting for more terminated misbehavior than probably anyone would care to document. Thanks to today’s advances in bullet design, one could easily be talking about some of the sizzlers now available from Federal, Winchester, Hornady, Remington, Sig Sauer, Speer/Lawman, Black Hills and other ammunition companies.

Today’s factory ammunition choices are numerous and thanks to research and development, ammunition companies have produced some of the best defensive loads one could imagine.

My personal carry choice is a Colt Commander or a full-size Model 1911. They fit my hand when set up with a flat mainspring housing, shoot straight and carry rather well, which means flat against my side in a good holster. Cocked-and-locked, they’re ready for action.

When I was a teenager, two guys I knew at the time killed rather large black bears on different occasions with .45s, both Model 1911 pistols. Even in my youth I quickly deduced anything that can knock a 350- to 400-pound bruin down for the count is going to immediately get some thug’s undivided attention in a defensive emergency.

And, since I live in a region where running into a bear, mountain lion or something else with teeth is a genuine possibility, I’ve never felt under-gunned while traveling off the pavement with a .45.

Let’s talk about ammunition for a moment because it’s the important link between your muzzle and the intended target, and it’s also what ultimately separates you from one or more attackers.