Civil Unrest Fuels Gun Sales

May Set Record
Last month’s NICS checks set a new record for the month of May, eclipsing the previous record set in May 2019 by nearly 700,000 with 3,091,455 checks initiated. Last year’s May NICS checks hit 2,349,309, which was no small feat and on par with the remainder of 2019’s monthly data.
Since this is an election year, watch for a healthy number of NICS checks from now through October, and if President Donald Trump is defeated in November, gun sales should explode even larger. The perception is Biden, a Democrat, will be bad news for gun owners.
When Biden took a swipe at Trump for suggesting he might deploy military units to stop recent rioting, he suggested the president study the Constitution to find the First Amendment.
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms quickly shot back: “If Joe Biden would open the Constitution, he would find the Second Amendment.”
https://www.ccrkba.org/ccrkba-to-biden-maybe-you-should-open-the-constitution-and-find-the-2a/
