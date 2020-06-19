Civil Unrest Fuels Gun Sales

When it was revealed gun sales in May were up 80% over the same month in 2019 by Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, the protests-turn-riots in several major cities was cited as the reason, replacing the COVID-19 pandemic panic of prior months.

In the middle of the massive demonstrations, stemming from the death of George Floyd in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers who now face criminal charges, it was revealed several staff members working for former Vice President — and current presidential candidate — Joe Biden had donated money to a group that provides bail support for people arrested for rioting in Minneapolis.

That was all it took for the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) to note the irony of Biden’s campaign, which has been pushing gun control but seems more interested in getting criminal suspects out of jail than keeping honest citizens safe.

“While Biden opposes guns for honest people, he’s all for turning dangerous rioters loose on personal recognizance, maybe so they can go somewhere else and wreak havoc,” observed SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb.

Writing for the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), Jim Curcuruto, director of research and market development, said, “retailers reported an increased number of first-time gun buyers, estimating that 40 percent of their sales were to this group.

“This is an increase of 67 percent over the annual average of 24-percent first-time gun buyers that retailers have reported in the past,” Curcuruto wrote. “Semiautomatic handguns were the primary firearm being purchased by first-time buyers, outpacing the second-most purchased firearm, shotguns, by a 2 to 1 margin. Modern sporting rifles, revolvers and traditional rifles rounded out the top five types of firearms purchased by first-time gun buyers.”

NSSF-adjusted National Instant Check System (NICS) data estimated May 2020 background checks relating to firearm sales were up 75.2% over May 2019.

