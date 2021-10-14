Champion Duraseal Targets

Range Time

Once I had the sights adjusted satisfactorily, it occurred to me I had stashed the Champion Targets behind my truck seat. I set these first at 25 yards, and happily discovered big-bore magnum bullets don’t really hurt these targets so much. One model in particular, the black double diamond and “gong,” was especially fun to shoot at as I’d hit the upper and it would cycle over to put the other half of the target in the upper position.

I recently checked the Champion website only to discover several DuraSeal target models are “out of stock,” and let’s hope that is only temporary because they are a superb accessory for shooting practice and training.

My Model 57 is an accurate specimen in which I use loads featuring the old 200-grain Speer half-jacket semi-wadcutter hollowpoint ahead of 15.5 grains of Alliant 2400, or Nosler’s 210-grain JHP propelled by 20.0 grains of H110. They both pack a wallop and one might expect them to do serious damage to a rubber target but the DuraSeal models have consistently come through.

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to teach a few individuals to shoot and an important part of the process is building confidence. It’s one thing for a new shooter to punch holes in a paper target, but there’s really nothing comparable to the delight on their faces when they rock one of those rubber targets time after time.

New shooters like reactive targets, and my beat-up old orange varmint, black crow and double diamond / gong provide plenty of action. The lineup also includes facsimiles of bottles, soup cans and a wobbler featuring a white bowling pin substitute, and two different ball targets — one designed to swing from a string and the other for ground shooting to make it roll.

These things have a couple of other advantages. You take them home and clean them up and some models approximate the size of small game or the kill zone of a deer-sized animal. If you can hit one of these things at 100 or 200 yards away, you’ll be able to notch a tag when the season rolls around.