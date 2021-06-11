Oregon Gov. Signs Gun Ban Bill

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is a Democrat gun control supporter, and earlier this month she signed legislation that prohibits firearms on the Capitol campus in Salem.

The bill also includes a “safe storage” provision and a requirement to notify police within 72 hours of a firearm theft or loss. Additionally, every gun sold in the state at retail must come with some sort of locking device, and gun dealers will be required to post signs in their businesses that state: “The purchaser of a firearm has an obligation to store firearms in a safe manner and to prevent un-supervised access to a firearm by a minor. If a minor or unauthorized person obtains access to a firearm and the owner failed to store the firearm in a safe manner, the owner may be in violation of the law.”

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556442-oregon-governor-signs-bill-banning-guns-from-state-capitol