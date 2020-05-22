For The Lover Of Lead
No doubt about it, I was a true lead-head lover. I learned about mixing alloys, water quenching, heat treating, powder coating, sizing and loading cast bullets along the way. I hunted with cast bullets and 95 percent of my shooting involved cast bullets. Yes indeed, I was hooked!
I’d shop for bullet molds the way most people shopped for ammo. Pouring from the silver stream of liquid alloy into a bullet mold, forming it to the solid shape of my choice, is nothing short of magic.