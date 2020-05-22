Cast Bullets

It wasn’t long after I started handloading I learned about cast bullets. Sure, I’d read about them from Elmer and Skeeter but never thought about it until I realized how expensive mail-order, let alone store-bought bullets, are when shooting them with any regularity.

I knew shooting hand-cast bullets would again fill me with the same sense of satisfaction of doing it myself, as well as saving money in the long run.

Later, every time I bought a gun, I’d research what cast bullet mold would be a good partner to accompany the gun. I’d read everything I could on cast bullets, as well as talk to anyone who cast themselves. My brain was like a sponge, absorbing all I could on this fascinating subject.

Scrounging lead, mostly in the form of automobile wheel-weights (WW), lead sheathing from roofs and recovered lead shot was a skill I also became well versed in.