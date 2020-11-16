If you’re a gun person, you need to be a knife person. Knives are indispensable. I’ve used a folding hunter to cut dinner steak and then the next day to open up a buck or breast a fat grouse.

They can be used to cut rope, shave tinder and kindling for the morning campfire, cut limbs for a temporary shelter and, in an emergency, as a fighting weapon.

Being a longtime outdoorsman, outdoor writer, legally-armed private citizen and a native of the Pacific Northwest where there are things with teeth not far off the pavement, I’ve got several good knives.

I’ve had several other good knives but today their whereabouts are largely unknown. My dad, who passed at the very young age of 50 years and a month — long before he should have — used to lose hunting knives. He’s leave them stuck in stumps after field-dressing a deer or on a riverbank after gutting fish.