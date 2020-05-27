Paying The Price

People are funny. During times of shortages they will pay exorbitant prices for things they don’t even need. When prices return to normal they get complacent again. Today you can buy bricks of .22 LR for about 5¢/cartridge. Buy in case lots and cost can fall to 3.6¢ to 4¢ a cartridge. The same people who fought each other for the chance to pay 20¢/cartridge a few years ago can’t be bothered to buy when prices are low.

The ammo shortages didn’t affect me in the slightest. Why? Well, to modify an old saying, I don’t buy my ammunition — I have my ammunition. When prices were low years ago I laid in what seemed a reasonable supply, and when prices went crazy, I lived off my hump like a camel.

How much rimfire ammo to stockpile depends on your circumstances and a realistic evaluation of how much you shoot. If you use your .22 rimfire to plink, maintain your shooting skills and occasional vermin control, two or three thousand rounds on hand should be adequate. Today you can buy a case of 5,000 .22 LR cartridges for around $200 at bulk dealers. As long as prices stay reasonable, buy fresh bricks as needed to maintain the amount. If things get crazy again just feed off your stockpile and let others line up to pay high prices.