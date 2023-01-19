Build Your Own BFR?

Build Your Own Gun?

The CEO of Magnum Research must have had the same experiences as a teenager, only without the indigestion. A few years ago, Magnum Research started a “build your own custom gun” with its own website. After setting up an account, you simply log in and start building the gun of your dreams. Brett Pikula, Custom Shop manager, told me all about it one day. He even suggested I do an article on it and I did for the American Handgunner website.

This conversation took place a few years ago while I was wringing out a custom shop Elmer Keith commemorative chambered for the .500 Linebaugh. To be honest, it was the first BFR I ever shot, but boy did it impress me! This gun resides in my safe now, testament to how much I liked it. It’s the highest compliment a reviewer can give any gun.