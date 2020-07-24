Grizzly Reintroduction Scrapped
One of the reasons people carry defensive firearms in the wild — typically handguns — is for protection against potentially dangerous animals.
Several years ago, when a proposal surfaced to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades of Washington State, some hiking forums began buzzing about bear spray and/or guns. Insider never leaves the pavement out in the Pacific Northwest without a sidearm, having run into bears, a mountain lion, more coyotes than I care to count, one bobcat and a couple of wolves that definitely should not have been where I saw them in late October 2004.
The grizzly plan was recently scrapped, according to a report on Seattle’s KOMO, the local ABC affiliate. Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt traveled to the city of Omak in north-central Washington’s Okanogan County to make the announcement.
A local environmental group was “disappointed” about the decision. Local ranchers and other outdoor recreationists, including hunters, weren’t so upset.
https://komonews.com/news/local/feds-scrap-plans-to-reintroduce-grizzlies-to-north-cascades