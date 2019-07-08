Black Rain's Ion 9

Vive La Difference

The differences are significant, including the patented blowback action, which features a non-reciprocating charging handle on the left side of the upper receiver. This replaces a T-handle located at the rear end of the receiver to draw back a bolt carrier as found on an AR15.



Let me take a moment to sing the virtues of a “non-reciprocating charging handle.” Many semi-auto (and full auto) firearms have a charging/operating lever which slams to the rear at blurring speed every time it fires. If a carelessly placed body part — say your thumb — should interfere with this rearward travel, said thumb will find itself split to the bone, accompanied by a copious gush of blood. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt.



So, if you shoot a firearm with a reciprocating handle such as I’ve described, be careful — be very careful — all your body parts are placed properly before firing.

Of course, the BRO Ion 9’s non-reciprocating charging handle will not bite you like those so you can be as careless as you like.



On the lower receiver, the Ion 9’s magazine well is designed to accept a GLOCK-style, double stack magazine. The well is beveled for quicker reloading in a tense situation. The Ion 9 comes with a 30-round magazine — which is transparent so you can see at a glance how many rounds remain.



So, neither the operating system nor various components are characteristic of an AR15. It means the Black Rain Ion 9 might look like a duck, but a duck, it ain’t.

Now we’ve established the Black Rain Ordnance Ion 9 is — a blowback 9mm semi-auto pistol equipped with an arm brace — let’s take a closer look.