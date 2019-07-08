Black Rain's Ion 9

Materials, Dimensions, Performance
The BRO upper and lower receiver set are “billet” manufactured from 7075 T6 aluminum. The billet method begins with a piece of extruded aluminum bar stock which is CNC machined to the finished dimensions. The receiver is then color anodized for the final finish.
The BRO billet receiver has sharp flats and angles. This produces quite an attractive appearance readily distinguishable from the rounded contours of forged or cast receivers.
An 8.75" barrel is encased in a 10" MLOK hybrid fore grip. The Ion 9’s overall length is 26" and it weighs just over 6.5 lbs.
At the range I discovered several interesting things about the BRO Ion 9. First, it’s pretty accurate as pistols go. I fired a 5-shot group at 25 yards from a shooting table with Fiocchi 124-gr. FMJ ammo measuring a scant 2". The EOTech Holosight provided a precise aiming point at this distance, but I had to substitute a shorter GLOCK magazine for the long 30-round mag, which interfered with my shooting rest.
Incidentally, the 30-round magazine requires a good deal of force to press rounds into place as the magazine fills up. A lever-type magazine loading tool makes this chore a lot easier.
Unseasonable rains shortened my accuracy testing, but the Ion 9 functioned flawlessly with several defense loads tipped with expanding bullets of varying weights.