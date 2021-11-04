They Can Deliver

It’s not just a safety factor. Binoculars have actually helped put venison in my cooler more than once and for a hunter interested in notching a tag rather than making soup out of it after the season, there are some things to consider.

There are two basic types of binoculars: roof prism and porro prism. The roof prism type has a straight body and is the most common variety one sees these days. The porro prism type has the dogleg body type— the eyepieces are not in line with the objective lenses. I’ve got a couple of pairs of those including a pair of superb Wind River binoculars which stay in my truck.

I won a Bushnell Elite binocular once during a writers’ event. It would have been a 10X but I asked a friend at Bushnell to substitute an 8X model and she was happy to make the switch.

There was a reason for my request. Get a binocular within the power range of your riflescope so when you spot an animal, switching from the binocular to the scope will not seriously alter the size of the image. Also, one gets a slightly brighter image with an 8x42mm than with a 10x42mm. Light is critical at dawn and dusk when animals are more active.

I’ve got a terrific Weaver binocular which played a key role in helping me clobber a 4×5-point mule deer in an Eastern Washington canyon a few years ago. It was initially spotted by my partner just 200 yards below our position. Soon as I put the glass on this guy, I knew he was going home with me. I counted the points on his rack, put down the binocular and picked up my rifle with a 3-9X scope, cranked it to 8-power and soon as the crosshairs were centered, my season ended. Later the same fall, I lent the binos to my partner for his wife to use in Montana. She brought back the binoculars and a cooler full of deer meat. I love a happy ending.

And a couple of years ago, I bought a GPO 8x32mm binocular which is both lightweight and compact. The pair was instrumental in getting a buck for my brother last October, again in the early evening not far from where I anchored a 2×3-pointer a couple of years earlier.