Bad Experiences
At the time I was working as an editor for a major western outdoor publication and had some experience with reporting fatal hunting incidents. This incident infuriated me, and was it not for the fact my wife and children were along, there would have been a rather colorful exchange of words — at least.
A few years later found me editing and writing a publication for volunteer hunter education instructors and the memory of that early evening above the canyon guided how I wrote about hunting “accidents.”
A couple of times I wrote about the necessity for binoculars, and even interviewed a couple of people in the optics industry. One of them put it bluntly: “When you look at someone through a rifle scope, you’re aiming a loaded gun at that person.”
Over the years, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to use binoculars and spotting scopes. Today’s models, no matter who makes them, are the best optics money can buy. I’ve used binoculars from Bushnell, Leupold/Wind River, Swarovski Optik, Zeiss, Weaver, GPO (German Precision Optics) and other top makers.
They all wear different price tags, but for anyone who hunts to not own a pair of binoculars is just plain foolish.