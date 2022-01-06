A Big Bore Belly Gun I yearned after for a long time was a Fitz Special. The last time I saw the late Col. Rex Applegate, I was accorded the rare privilege of a personally guided tour through his private museum. I had presented him with the coveted bronze as Outstanding American Handgunner in 1996 and knew his private museum held sixguns that had formerly belonged to special friends such as Col. Doug Wesson, Col. Charles Askins, Elmer Keith and Bill Jordan.

There, in front of me, were the first two Smith & Wesson .357 Magnums, one a 6-1/2″ and the other an 8-3/4″, which had been used by Col. Wesson to promote the first Magnum as a hunting handgun; Keith’s custom heavy-barreled 4″ .44 Magnum; two of Askins’ target pistols and the three 8-3/8″ Smith & Wesson Magnums that had been especially engraved to commemorate Bill Jordan’s varied career.

All of these handguns were special and a treat to see and hold, however, the Colonel’s favorite possession as far as firearms go was found immediately inside the door of the museum, the first item viewed. Actually it was one of two first items as this sixgun was resting upon the base of the Outstanding American Handgunner Awards Foundation bronze. The highly modified revolver may have started life as a standard Colt New Service .45 Colt but considering Col. Applegate’s many contacts, and his friendship with Colt’s John Henry FitzGerald, this revolver was probably one of the very few specially manufactured as it now appeared. On the side plate were the words “To Rex From Fitz.”

Col. Rex Applegate was one of the original members of the O.S.S. during World War II. After I got to know him, he sent me taped copies of the original footage of the training the men went through, the same training advocating a style of self-defense shooting known as point shooting. Until the day he died, he stayed with his original theory of point shooting that was definitely not hip shooting but rather employed with the handgun brought up, arm straight and the handgun “pointed” at the target.

Applegate was an expert on riot control and a colonel in the United States Army, however, he also held the rank of general in the Mexican Army after spending much of his time south of the border. It was during one of these excursions after World War II when his old .38 S&W “Lemon Squeezer,” always carried in a shoulder holster, nearly failed him by requiring all five shots to stop his attacker. After this experience, Applegate was highly responsible for the advent of five-shot Smith & Wessons chambered in .38 Special, especially the hammerless versions.

John Henry FitzGerald was “Mr. Colt” between the two World Wars, traveling to all the large pistol matches, shooting and fixing Colts and being a genuinely good ambassador for The Horse. Fitz was considered an expert, and spent much time lecturing and instructing both target and defensive shooting. Before Clint Smith, before Mas Ayoob, before Jeff Cooper, even before Col. Applegate, there was FitzGerald teaching principles and practices of quick shooting with a revolver. Not only was he a top shooter, he also designed the Fitz Special.

I first encountered the Fitz Special as a teenager in Col. Askins’ 1939 book. Askins said, “The grandest defense gun I have ever had was a Colt New Service with the barrel cut down to two inches.… The hammer had been dehorned … the trigger guard was cut entirely away in the front … the grip was shortened … it was a whiz for the purpose intended.”

Actually the Fitz Special started nearly 40 years earlier as Fitz started experimenting with the then-new Colt New Service. It was common knowledge among his contemporaries Fitz always carried a pair of .45 Colt Fitz Specials in his two front pockets. He definitely knew how to use them.