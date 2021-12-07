Beginnings

Every Western movie, whether “B” or “TV,” gives the impression every Western town was filled with men openly carrying firearms. Actually, the opposite was true as many towns had ordinances against the carrying of firearms, so quite often sixguns were carried quite discreetly and out of sight. Walker/Dragoons and the follow-up Colt 1860 Army were not that easy to conceal so gunfighters had to correct the situation.

The Mormon gunfighter and peace officer, Porter Rockwell, may have been one of the early proponents of Big Bore Belly Guns as he often cut back the barrels of Dragoons and 1860 Army .44s to make them easier to conceal and faster to reach if needed.

El Paso Marshall Dallas Stoudenmire also favored an 1860 Army with the barrel cut way back to 2-7/8″ and converted to fire .44 cartridges. James Hume of Wells Fargo, who captured Black Bart, also carried a cut-down Colt 1860 .44 as a hideout gun.

When Colt brought out the Single Action Army in 1873, it had a 7-1/2″ barrel. Most sixgunners were satisfied with the power afforded even if the Colt was quite large. However, enterprising shooters on both sides of the law decided they could make improvements. Many examples have been found with the barrels cut back as far as 2″ and some even went so far as to remove the barrel altogether. These sixguns were for very up close and personal situations.

It did not take Colt long to start offering Sheriff’s or Storekeeper’s Models without ejector rod housings and very short barrels. This would continue into the 2nd Generation with the 3″ Sheriff’s Model .45s and then as the 3rd Generation came along both .45 and .44 examples were offered.

In 1877 Colt brought out their first double-action sixguns with the .38 Long Colt Lightning and .41 Long Colt Thunderer. These were also soon offered without ejector rods and short barrels for easy concealment. Meanwhile Merwin, Hulbert & Co. offered their superbly engineered Pocket Army in .44-40 and in both single- and double-action versions.