Lethargic Lot
Gun owners as a group have traditionally been a lethargic lot when it comes to protecting the Second Amendment. Only in recent years has this started to change. Too many people presumed if they went along with licensing and registration schemes, background checks, the imposition of “red flag” laws and so forth, nobody would come after their guns.
Then along came far-left Democrat former presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, who — in a fit of what can only be described as a Freudian slip of candor — declared during a 2019 debate, “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” It was a game-changing moment, because suddenly gun owners figured out once people like O’Rourke start taking privately owned firearms, they’re not going to be satisfied with just the semi-auto rifles scaring the snowflakes.
All this brings us around to the remedy, one we’ve repeated before in these pages — you have to vote. You must be registered to vote and you need to break out of your apathy and vote.
Last November, Virginia’s legislature fell under control of Democrat and they’ve been a busy bunch. This situation happened when only about 40 percent of the Commonwealth’s voters actually turned out to vote. Forty percent is a lousy turnout; disgraceful when a major constitutional right hangs in the balance of an election outcome.