The Pro model is fitted with a 24″ tri-alloy steel barrel topped with a high vent rib, while down below is an aluminum Tony System tubular magazine for up to 10 shells. Chambered for 3″ shotshells, the 1301 Comp Pro utilizes an oversize 3.5″ stock, enlarged loading gate and modified lifter to facilitate quick and easy loading. Both the bolt handle and release are also oversize to maximize speed during competition.

Designed with Beretta’s Kick-Off Plus, the system consists of elastomer dampeners and springs in the stock and bolt with complete return springs in the butt of the gun to drastically reduce perceived recoil. The stock also features a soft insert to protect the cheek from repeated recoil. For even more comfort and stability, spacers are provided to tailor the stock drop and cast to fit a shooter’s reach, as well as a MicroCore recoil pad.

Combined, all of this contributes to the efficiency, power and speed of the shotgun. For a competitor, the 1301 Comp Pro has a lot going for it.