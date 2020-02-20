Beretta 1301 Comp Pro
The first shotgun I ever bought was a slightly used Beretta side-by-side double in 12-gauge with fixed chokes, a straight grip English-style stock, double triggers and an engraved silver nitride receiver. A lot of unlucky birds have fallen to this shotgun, so I know anything from Beretta is worth an examination — even if we had to wait.
Introduced last year, the Beretta 1301 Comp Pro didn’t start shipping until the second half of 2019 and was on display again at the recent SHOT Show. A 12-gauge self-loader, the shotgun sports a handsome blue receiver that is pure eye candy and contrasts nicely with the black polymer stock.