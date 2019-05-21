Benjamin Airbow and Bulldog

Let’s Shoot!

I shot the Bulldog with the included Nosler eXtreme Ballistic Tip 145-gr. slugs. The first order of business was to chronograph these bad boys. I took an average of the first five shots from a full reservoir of air and came up with 755.2 fps. This translates to 183.7 ft. lbs. of energy — more than delivered by a .380 ACP handgun firing a 90-gr. bullet at 950 fps. Watching my pressure gauge, I was able to get about 10 good shots before the onboard reservoir dipped to 2,000 psi. At this point velocity starts dropping off and accuracy will suffer a bit.



Speaking of accuracy, I started at 20 yards and got a 0.63" group of five, so I immediately moved out to 50 yards. There I measured 1.52" for a five-shot cluster and at 100 yards, I observed a 4" group, which was largely horizontal. It was a windy day, so I suspect my air bullets were drifting sideways. The vertical stringing was less than an inch — this I found impressive.



As for the Airbow? Wow! Imagine a cross between a longbow and a .50 BMG rifle and you have it. First off, I decided to see what kind of velocity this beast delivered with its 375-gr. arrows. I shot a few arrows over my trusty Shooting Chrony Beta Master Chronograph and into a dirt berm.



It turned out to be a mistake — not the chronographing part, but the berm. The arrows buried themselves to the feathers in the packed dirt and one embedded itself so deep I never did find it. I did get some good readings even though we left a man behind in the process. Over multiple shots, the Airbow launched its arrows at a blistering average of 465.8 fps. Such speed is smokin’, especially when you consider powerful compound bows fling pointy sticks between 350 and 375 fps. Even powerful crossbows barely break 400.



Having learned my lesson about arrow abuse from the dirt pile experiment, I did some quick accuracy testing using an archery target block and I ran into more troubles. You see, the arrows were all jacked up on velocity and went right through the block! On just about every shot, about two-thirds of each arrow shaft was sticking out the back of the block, and the back of the arrow was embedded somewhere in the middle. This made measuring my group size a bit challenging, so I improvised by stapling a piece of paper on the front edge of the block. This worked like a champ. From 25 yards, the Airbow landed hits inside of a 1½" group. (I should note the result was obtained using somewhat damaged arrows as the previous zeroing and practice shots had pretty well wiped out those shiny new plastic feathers from all the total penetrations of targets). I suspect new arrows would have performed even better but I was impressed nonetheless.



Speaking of zeroing, here’s how it works. The Airbow includes a 20 MOA ramp mount (to help account for arrow trajectory) and a Centerpoint 6x40mm purpose-built scope. You’ll have to initially set the elevation adjustment knob all the way “up” and then reverse it a turn and a half to get on paper at the recommended zero distance of 30 yards. The maneuver did put us within a couple of inches of the aim point. A few quick tweaks of windage and elevation dials made things golden. Once you zero with the turrets, the rest is up to the scope reticle. This one has hash marks to give you precise hold points from 24 to 73 yards with the primary crosshair intersection representing 30 yards.