There’s just “something” about a well-designed bolt-action rifle. The perfect combination of form, function and finish, it immediately grabs the eye of a discerning shooter and causes one to literally savor taking the first shot as if it were the first bite of a juicy steak or the sip of a cool beverage after a long day in the bush.

One might think the field of bolt-action rifles to already be saturated, but the craftsmen at Benelli believe there’s room for one more with the introduction of their first bolt gun, the LUPO.

Italian for “wolf,” the rifle was designed to be an apex predator in the market — a bold statement coming from a company known for its superb shotguns.