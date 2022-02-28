Benelli Ultra Light 20 Gauge Shotgun

Rays of sunlight glanced off the morning dew covering the ground and caught within the delicate threads of full webs strung among small branches on the edges of the woods. It was deceivingly beautiful. I, along with two others and a guide, hopped out of the Ford pickup and grabbed my shotgun from the bed. Whimpering in excitement, a German Shorthair Pointer ran in short circles in the grass, nearly circling the legs of his owner.

I was one of two grouse virgins on this hunt, a precursor to the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers annual conference. I was both puzzled and surprised when we headed into a small patch of Northern Michigan woods — I fully expected a field. Yes, I should have known better. I’d hunted pheasant a handful of times, but never grouse. Each upland hunt I had been on involved lots of walking and traversing through high fields, following a dog. My arms were always aching by the end of the event, begging to set down the gun that seemed so easy to carry at the beginning.