Bear Guns For Elk Country

Yesterday and Today

A century ago, when Two Pony fell, cattlemen gave no quarter to the beasts that had intimidated Lewis and Clark. But protection stabilized their numbers. In the last 50 years, grizzlies have increased. Nowhere in the lower 48 is it lawful to kill them but each fall, elk hunters in the northern Rockies swarm their habitat. Hunter-grizzly encounters have become more common — and often end badly for both.

A couple of years ago, a guide from our Wyoming camp barely had time to fire in front of a bear charging his clients. Turning in mid-stride, the beast dashed past the men. Another hunter, returning to an elk he’d shot the previous evening, found a grizzly had eaten much of it. Bear traffic in that area was so heavy, paw prints on main trails had erased the tracks of pack stock. Meanwhile, a Montana hunter was mauled and his guide killed by a grizzly that showed up where they were field-dressing an elk.

For decades, outfitter Ron Dube hosted hunters in elk camps east of Yellowstone. He never had to shoot a bear. “I stayed alert, kept my head and didn’t show fear. One grizzly followed his nose to my pan as I fried supper at a spike camp. Loudly, I threatened violence if he didn’t leave. He did.” Dube told me he was truly alarmed only once. “A client and I came upon a big griz on a carcass. He was unaware of us, but paced about the kill, growling and bristling, asserting ownership. A dangerous bear. We backed off.”

Avoiding bears is the best way to prevent bloodshed. Failing this, a bluff can discourage a bear but “making big” as if you itched for a fight might also get you one. Running can trigger a predator-prey response. Bears sprint at 40 mph.

Once, on a Montana hunt where we saw grizzly tracks every day, I descended in deep snow for a mid-day rest below a slide. Shedding my pack under a solitary pine, I spied an elk carcass in nearby timber. As if on cue, snow on the slope above burst in a backlit cloud. A magnificent grizzly, silver coat rippling, catapulted downhill in clouds of sparkling powder. He passed me and skidded to a halt at the elk.

I hugged the pine. The bear began batting the skull about. It bounced my way. He followed, into a breeze that carried my scent. I held my breath. At 19 yards he stiffened. Tense seconds later, he loped into the conifers. I grabbed my pack, put the pine between us and strode quickly away around the elk. His elk.