Back Up Guns

Methods Of Carry

A pants pocket carry is acceptable and often a reality, but probably it is most efficient if carried in a holster to keep the piece in the correct plane and placement allowing access to the grip, without having to chase the gun around should it roll

around in the pocket. It is simple to understand the hammerless gun’s value applied to a pocket carry to reduce snagging on the draw stroke.

Guns bearing external hammers can be used, but care should be taken on the draw to place the thumb in a position so as to smooth out the draw. For second or third guns and for those spending significant time in vehicles or the older or slightly infirm who might find themselves on the ground in a fight, ankle holsters make an excellent choice for holster types, drawing practice should be a priority in training. Additionally, drawing the guns with either hand and as well shooting them with either hand should be high on the range drill lists, remembering the main reason one might need or want a second, or third gun — or maybe a fourth?

I see no negative aspects to having another or second gun for personal defense. Reasonable and responsible training is a requirement for all guns and this probably goes double for small guns. Then again, the more you practice, the more likely it is you won’t have to use either the big gun or the little one.

