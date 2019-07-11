Back in Session

Something remarkable happened on the last Friday in March gun owners should habitually remind their congressional representatives about as they return to work in September.



A federal judge in San Diego ruled the California ban on so-called “high capacity magazines” was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez wrote in his 86-page ruling:



“Congress tried for a decade the nationwide experiment of prohibiting large capacity magazines. It failed. California has continued the failed experiment for another decade and now suggests that it may continue to do so ad infinitum without demonstrating success. That makes no sense.”



The case is Duncan v. Becerra, and it just might wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court.



With Democrats in control of the U.S. House of Representatives, they have launched a variety of gun control efforts, perhaps based on faulty or misleading data and it is time to call them out. If a federal judge can do it in the most liberal circuit in the nation, then Second Amendment activists can do it at home.



Refute misleading rhetoric with facts. Back in December 2018, a story in the New York Times declared:



“More people died from firearm injuries in the United States last year than in any other year since at least 1968, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



“There were 39,773 gun deaths in 2017,” the report continued, “up by more than 1,000 from the year before. Nearly two-thirds were suicides. It was the largest yearly total on record in the CDC’s electronic database, which goes back 50 years, and reflects the sheer number of lives lost.”



At least the story didn’t call all of those people “gun violence victims,” which is a long-standing habit of the gun control crowd. Indeed, the Times article made it clear far more people took their own lives than there were crime victims, and it is an important distinction. When you can separate the actual number of homicide victims from those suicides and accident victims, one gets a better perspective about possible courses of action.



According to the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2017, of the 15,129 murders reported during the year, 10,982 people were killed with firearms, a terrible number by any definition. Balance this against the estimated 80 million to 100 million gun owners and, by some estimates, more than 350 million privately owned firearms, which weren’t involved in any sort of crime — it amounts to a fraction of a fraction.



There are a couple of other numbers from 2017 one should remember. Of the 2017 firearm-related slayings, 403 were known to have been committed with rifles and 264 with shotguns. The same year, 1,591 people were murdered with knifes or “cutting instruments.” Another 467 were killed with blunt objects and 692 were beaten or stomped to death (hands and/or feet).



So far, nobody has demonized knives, hammers, crowbars, golf clubs, baseball bats or other things used to commit murder. Only firearms get the treatment. It doesn’t hurt to ask why.



Understanding how the gun control crowd plays the numbers game makes it possible to offer a reasoned counter-argument.