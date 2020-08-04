With the influx of new gun owners this year, the NSSF also preaches the importance of gun safety and firearms training during National Shooting Sports Month. For Shooting Industry Editor Jade Moldae, who learned how to shoot from his father, safety has — and will — always come first.

“Firearms safety was always of utmost importance,” said Moldae. “Whether it was just my dad and I or a group of 50 eager high school students from a church youth group, we’d have a safety briefing before guns were loaded.

“My 2-year-old son is still a couple years away from his first firearms experience, but I can't wait to have that first safety briefing with him and his Gramps,” added Moldae.