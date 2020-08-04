Sharing a passion for shooting with someone young, like Moldae’s son, can spawn a lifelong love for firearms and is another goal of National Shooting Sports Month. FMG Publications Publisher and certified guncrank Roy Huntington can still remember his dad’s reaction to his first shot some 55 years later.

“I was 5 years old when my dad got me a cheap BB gun,” Huntington recalled. “We went out back and I hit the bottom of a tin can on my first shot. My dad beamed, shook my hand and said, ‘Great shot, my son!’”

But learning how to shoot is not limited by age. For Shari LeGate, FMG Publications video producer and champion skeet shooter, that passion didn’t start until later in life.

“I was 31 years old when I picked up my first shotgun, and it was a defining moment in my life. My shooting journey has spanned decades and it’s been an amazing time,” said LeGate. “It’s never too late to learn how to shoot.”