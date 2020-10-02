Are You Registered to Vote at Your Current Address?

Okay, it’s one month until the national election — probably the most important election in your lifetime. You don’t want to sit on the sidelines watching other people deciding your future, do you?

If you’re not registered to vote at your current address, you need to take care of that immediately! Insider doesn’t want to hear from anybody lamenting the outcome of the races for the White House, Congress, state legislatures and many governors if you didn’t vote.

My longtime pal Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation and chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, was noting in mid-September that, like him or not, Donald Trump has done something almost unimaginable for someone in politics — he’s fulfilled campaign promises. And considering the lawsuits, partisan roadblocks and impeachment efforts that started even before he was inaugurated and the constant haranguing from the establishment media, that’s a monumental accomplishment.

Vote. It’s not just your right; it’s your responsibility. If dead people can vote in Chicago, live people can vote in your neighborhood — and that includes you.

Incidentally, excuses for not voting get no slack. You didn’t really forget. You actually did have a stamp for the mail-in ballot. Your name is already on several lists and the political parties already have your address. Yes, your vote does make a difference. That is, except when you don’t use it.