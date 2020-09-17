The FBI recently reported a new record for the number of National Instant Check System (NICS) background checks initiated for the month of August — 3,115,063 to be exact. While not all related to firearm purchases, the number is indicative of the continued surge in gun sales.

Calculating how many checks were likely associated with actual gun sales, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) estimated an impressive 1,684,083 checks — a 51.2% increase over the same month in 2019. And anybody who thinks sales don’t also represent a hike in the number of new gun owners, just refer to last week’s Insider Online entry, where the NSSF estimated some 5 million newbies in the neighborhood.

“August’s adjusted NICS figures of nearly 1.7 million background checks associated with the sale of a firearm are in line with the months-long trend we’ve witnessed since March, when figures topped an all-time one-month record of 2.3 million,” NSSF Public Affairs Director Mark Oliva observed. “Each month since April, adjusted NICS figures averaged between 1.6 and 1.8 million. August’s figures are a record-high for the month over all previous years and show us that concerns for personal safety and self-defense continue to remain a priority for law-abiding Americans.”

Here’s something else Oliva acknowledged: “News reports of violent attacks, riots, looting are coupled with calls to defund police continue…Americans are witnessing gun control politicians refuse to enforce penalties on violent criminals while at the same time actively working to deny those who obey the law the ability protect themselves. These sales figures are proof that Americans refuse to be compliant victims to violent criminals who prey on the most vulnerable of our society.”

Joe Biden, are you paying attention?