Cimarron ‘Pistoleer’

Insider is a sucker for handsome sixguns, and the newly announced Cimarron Firearms Pistoleer is worth getting excited about.

Chambered for the .45 Colt cartridge, it sports a 4-3/4” blued barrel and receiver, a nickel-plated backstrap and polished hammer and trigger guard. It also features Uberti’s “fully automatic safety hammer.” Screws are finished in handsome charcoal blue and the two-piece walnut grip features a Cimarron medallion.

If you like single-action revolvers, this is one worth considering.

www.cimarron-firearms.com