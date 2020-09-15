For Starters

The firing system is unique. As the small trigger is pulled rearward to cock the striker (firing pin), a bevel on the grip-frame pushes your finger off at the end of the stroke. The striker is released to go forward and fire. Thus, there is no figure to “trigger pull.” An easy pull-back of about a half-inch, and it fires.

There are two good safety systems. A cross-bolt push-button directly blocks the trigger movement. Also, you can depress the trigger slightly and then turn the barrel a tiny click clockwise (from the rear). This will block the striker from any forward movement. With this safety used, even a drop on a hard surface won’t fire it.

The trigger is also the start of the loading procedure. You depress it slightly and turn the barrel unit about a quarter-inch clockwise (again from the rear). The barrel is then taken off, exposing the breech face in the grip-frame. There, a carefully machined recess will engage the rim of a 9mm or .380 cartridge. My test gun was the 9mm version.

Now, bring the barrel back against the grip-frame and turn it to the left until it stops. They’ve made it easy to see when it’s right — the word “TOP” in big letters will be centered on top. It is now ready to fire. For carrying, set the two safety systems.

The barrel unit and breach block are stainless steel while the grip-frame is polymer. Empty, the whole thing weighs only 10.2 oz. The other numbers: length, 6.75″; height 3.75″. The width is just a hair over one inch, 1.1″ to be exact. Barrel length is 2.25″. While we’re doing numbers, the MSRP for the 9mm is $129 and $119 for the .380 version.