ALPS OutdoorZ Vault Blind Bag
With just over a month left of Whitetail season in my neck of the woods, it’s time to start shifting focus to waterfowl and Spring turkey seasons — which means doing a gear audit. Long overdue for a new bag that will withstand the swampy terrain of the Coastal Carolinas, I’m excited to give the new Vault Blind Bag from ALPS OutdoorZ a try. It comes in Realtree’s Timber camo pattern, which blends great in my area.
Of course, only time and use will tell how well it holds up, but initial impressions upon arrival are that it’s heavy-duty and large enough for everything I could possibly need in the swamp or field. If anything, measuring 21.5″ H x 14″ W, it’s probably a little too large for my 5’3″ frame, but if I had a dollar for every time that’s been the case for a piece of hunting or shooting gear in my lifetime, I’d be able to quit my day job. The padded shoulder straps and pocketed waist belt provide ample support and comfort.
What I like most about the Vault Blind Bag is that it’s built around a dual-compartment modular internal shelf and external support system, allowing it to be secured out of water and mud without restricting access to essential gear. It also features a self-standing hard, weatherproof bottom to keep your gear dry from the elements.
Two 24-inch tree straps can be used to wrap around a tree when hunting flooded timber, keeping the pack within easy reach and access height, and can be tucked conveniently into side panels when not in use.
The main compartment offers multiple zippered and elastic internal storage pockets for stowing motorized decoy wings and accessories. Also inside is a fold-down internal shelf to serve as a work shelf or to separate the pack into two compartments.
Additional features include multiple stake pockets with compression straps, 22 reinforced MOLLE gear loops, an oversized hold-open shell pocket capable of holding 2+ shell boxes, a drop-down gun boot, and an oversized vacuum bottle pocket.
Price: $229.99