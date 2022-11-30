ALPS OutdoorZ Vault Blind Bag

With just over a month left of Whitetail season in my neck of the woods, it’s time to start shifting focus to waterfowl and Spring turkey seasons — which means doing a gear audit. Long overdue for a new bag that will withstand the swampy terrain of the Coastal Carolinas, I’m excited to give the new Vault Blind Bag from ALPS OutdoorZ a try. It comes in Realtree’s Timber camo pattern, which blends great in my area.

Of course, only time and use will tell how well it holds up, but initial impressions upon arrival are that it’s heavy-duty and large enough for everything I could possibly need in the swamp or field. If anything, measuring 21.5″ H x 14″ W, it’s probably a little too large for my 5’3″ frame, but if I had a dollar for every time that’s been the case for a piece of hunting or shooting gear in my lifetime, I’d be able to quit my day job. The padded shoulder straps and pocketed waist belt provide ample support and comfort.