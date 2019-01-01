Alphawolf Pistol-Caliber Carbine

Something Borrowed, Something New

The layout is classic black rifle, with a twist. The receivers are both proprietary and designed specifically for this application. The magazine release is in the expected spot but remains a bit easier to manage with the trigger finger than a traditional AR. The bolt locks to the rear on the last round fired. The rigid charging handle protrudes to the left and reciprocates with the bolt. There isn’t a manual bolt release. You give the charging handle a quick snatch to the rear to drop the bolt over a fresh mag.



The gas-piston design of the carbine exercises any unpleasantness when launching those big fat rounds. The bolt moves like greased glass and recoil is ridiculously pleasant. The guts of the gun stay clean and the overall shooting experience is positively recreational. The manual of arms is familiar, and the experience is markedly more pleasant than a high-velocity rifle-caliber platform.



The gun feeds from standard GLOCK .45 ACP magazines and comes with a 13-rounder though 27-round versions are available as aftermarket accessories. The mags drop free cleanly when you stroke the magazine release.



The M-Lok-compatible hand guard stretches all the way out to the muzzle to give you plenty of space to grab and mount stuff. Barrels come in either 10" or 16" versions, both of which are threaded for a suppressor. The standard AR fire control group will feel familiar to anyone who has run a black rifle and the overall weight is a paltry 6.4 lbs. The collapsible stock sports everything you might need but since the buffer tube is milspec, you can still fit it out with any manner of aftermarket stock should you wish.