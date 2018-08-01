"Air Defense Understudies"

A Learning Experience

BB air guns are generally not as accurate as pellet guns, but accurate fire was possible out to 7 yards or so depending on wind conditions. The M1944 rifle was spot-on up to 12 yards. The goal is to choose challenging targets and then practice sight alignment and trigger control, trying to stack “BBs” on top of each other. The Gletcher Broomhandle has the unique feature, normally not found on “BB” air guns, of allowing full auto fire. I do not care what it is, but full auto on anything is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face at any age.



An unexpected side benefit I discovered while working the Gletcher guns was the ability to teach safe gun handling skills, especially when loading, manipulating safeties and moving to engage various target scenarios. The guns were handled just as you would a real firearm. The “four rules of gun safety” are the same as well as mistakes in trigger control and improper sight alignment. The absence of a muzzle blast creates a great learning environment.



The Gletcher guns we tested emulate the dimension and weight of the originals they were inspired by. They achieve this by using metal for the body of the gun, breech lever system and firing mechanism. For example, the P08 Luger weighs 32 ounces, the Stechkin 36 ounces, Broomhandle 48 ounces and M1944 8.2 pounds. The weight is perfect for simulating the feel of aiming and holding steady actual guns while firing. This is especially true of the Gletcher M1944 rifle. Where else could you get an 8-pound air gun with an actual folding bayonet in place for authentic air gun fun?



Proper sight alignment and trigger control are easy to self-diagnose with air guns because muzzle blast and recoil often mask flaws in your technique with real firearms. If you are missing, it is time to slow down and re-evaluate.



All of Gletcher’s attention to detail and authenticity would be in vain if the models didn’t perform on par with how a “BB” air gun meant for laid-back shooting should. All of the time spent on the range with these copies proved it wasn’t it vain.



You had better have numerous CO2 cartridges and thousands of BBs in stock before you get started. Spare magazines are available from Gletcher. And it might be best to limit spare magazines to slow down BB cost, especially once the Broomhandle’s “fun switch” is discovered. Range time can best be described as productive as well as with the unscientific term of fun!