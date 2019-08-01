A Hot Pair of PCPs

Want regular or super-sized? Normally the question is a surefire way to add some unwanted pounds but I’ve got good news. This choice will add exactly zero inches to your pants size. In fact, the only harm in ordering both will come to your wallet, but I guarantee you’ll be happy about it.

First, what’s a PCP? It’s an acronym for “Pre-Charged Pneumatic.” As you’re reading this magazine, you already know gun people have to make things way too complicated. You know — like naming cartridges that use the same diameter bullet, such as the .38 Special and .357 Magnum. Anyway, a PCP is an airgun packing a reserve of air onboard so you can fire multiple shots without cocking the dang thing.



To illustrate the usefulness of the concept, imagine SCUBA diving but having to come to the surface for every breath. I guess most people call it snorkeling but you get the idea. It’s the same with airguns. Since a PCP stores a bunch of breaths in its tank, you get to spend more time shooting and less time going for air between every shot. The real innovation is the inclusion of regulators in these rifles. Rather than hook a tank of air, which outputs decreasing pressure (and lower velocity) with every shot, a regulator meters doses of air so every shot leaves the muzzle at the same pressure.



You may be thinking, “Hey, that sounds more complicated, and as we all know, ‘complicated’ translates to ‘expensive!’” A few years ago, you’d be right but now, not so much. Airgun manufacturers have been on an affordability bender the past couple of years and now PCP technology is economical — like big-box super-store economical.



You can buy a nice PCP rifle for less than $300. This is important because now that the basic technology guts are cost-effective, your premium product dollars go towards things we can all appreciate — fancy stocks, upgraded sights, precision accuracy and other features separating the $99 shooter from a $3,500 luxury model.



I’ve been working with two modern PCP rifles that are rock stars of the new generation of air power: the Umarex Gauntlet and the AirForce Condor SS. I wouldn’t say these are comparable, or examples of “basic” and “fancy.” They’re different. Kind of like pistols and revolvers.