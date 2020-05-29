And here’s one that drives disarmament advocates nuts. According to the NRA, there were 311,568 permit checks and “an additional 888,385 permit rechecks.” Translation: There’s a lot of hardware in circulation right now, and as Insider noted in a special report last month, a lot of those gun transactions involved first-time buyers — including many who were unhappy to learn gun control laws apply to them, too.

Interestingly, the last six months have produced six of the top 10 highest weeks and five of the top 10 highest days in NICS history. Let’s keep it up!

https://www.nraila.org/articles/20200511/the-streak-continues-april-sets-nics-record

https://www.fbi.gov/file-repository/nics_firearm_checks_top_10_highest_days_weeks.pdf/view