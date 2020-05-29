Everytown Steps Up Game

Amid this eye-popping news came a report that Everytown for Gun Safety, the Michael Bloomberg-backed gun prohibition lobbying group, will spend $8 million to change the political landscape in Texas this fall.

Everytown’s Victory Fund wants an anti-gun Democrat majority in Austin, presumably thinking the changing demographics will provide a November victory. With many Californians and refugees from other liberal states having migrated to the Lone Star State, more than a few Texans have expressed concerns that their new neighbors have brought their same failed politics with them.

But one grassroots gun rights group, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), is telling Bloomberg’s surrogates “not so fast.” CCRKBA and its sister organization, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) just hired grassroots expert Glen Caroline, late of the NRA, to energize the troops.

At NRA, Caroline was managing director of the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action Grassroots Programs and Campaign Field Operations division. Long story short — he knows what he’s doing.

CCRKBA Chair Alan Gottlieb took a swipe at Bloomberg, observing, “He couldn’t buy his way into the White House, so (his) surrogates at Everytown are trying to buy the Texas Legislature in Austin. Apparently Bloomberg has forgotten how Texans love their liberty and independence, and how they will fight to protect it.”

Starting in late 2019 and continuing into this year, Bloomberg spent tens of millions of dollars in a failed effort to become the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee. His performance in two debates ranged from lackluster to dreadful, depending upon the critic. He dropped out following Super Tuesday, when he could only win American Samoa.

https://www.ccrkba.org/ccrkba-to-everytown-texas-is-not-for-sale/

https://www.saf.org/glen-caroline-joins-saf-ccrkba-staff-as-director-of-external-affairs/