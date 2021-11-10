First Things

My immediate-action drill upon being awaked by a strange or frightening noise is simply to listen. If I really got scared, I’ll probably reach over and get my pistol “just in case,” but most of the time I lie quietly and motionless to gather audio information.

In most cases, the noise was a single-serving of panic and I may or may not investigate. When I have, I’ve found the dog eating garbage, a rogue robot vacuum self-activating in the middle of the night, a water softener on the fritz and countless mystery noises, the source of which was never found.

However, if I’m lying there and hear a continuum of sounds which seem likely produced by a felon who is working in my home, things go to Condition Red and the game plan takes a serious turn.