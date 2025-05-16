A Brace of .45 Colt

The Freedom Dust

HP-38 is a spherical powder and in my opinion, a reliable and versatile mid-range propellant with which I’ve brewed up accurate loads in 9mm, .38 Special, 45 ACP and .45 Colt. It flows consistently in my progressive press and downrange performance has never been disappointing. It has a higher burn rate than CFE Pistol and I’ve been using it for many years.

CFE Pistol is also a spherical propellant and has also delivered the goods since my early experience with the stuff when it first appeared some 10 years ago. It burns clean while delivering slightly better velocities and performs as advertised in the virtual elimination of copper fouling. While it is promoted primarily for semi-auto pistol cartridge reloading, I’ve been satisfied with CFE Pistol in loads brewed up for use in my vintage Colt Diamondback using 6.2 grains behind a Hornady 125-grain XTP with a small standard CCI primer. At 25 yards, I manage to keep ’em in the black and I don’t beat my classic wheelgun to pieces in the process.

My two bullet choices for the .45 Colt this time around were the superb 250-grain Hornady XTP (0.452″), a bullet the company says was developed to expand at a “wide range of velocities.” The second was Hornady’s 255-grain FP (0.454″), a projectile primarily aimed at the cowboy action crowd but for my purposes, putting the hurt on whatever I happen to shoot at. While admittedly my results with the XTP were what might be considered modest by some, out of the longer-barrel gun the XTP leaves the muzzle at just over 850 fps over a charge of 8.6 grains of CFE Pistol ignited by a standard Remington large pistol primer. Recoil is easily manageable, and it’s a rather comfortable round to shoot.

I have used 250-grain commercial LSWC bullets in the past over 7.0 grains of HP-38 and they have also performed satisfactorily. However, truth be told, I was at a reloading shop last fall when I found a big box of the 255-grainers with a good price tag and simply couldn’t resist. Shame on me, the self-admitted impulse buyer.

I was favorably impressed by the performance of the 255-grain lead bullet, using the same powder charge as with the XTP. Out of the 7 ½” barrel, this bullet gave me an impressive average velocity of 927.2 fps and a tight little group at 15 yards that would easily translate to rabbit stew.

On the other hand, loading 6.9 grains of HP-38 behind the same 255-grain lead bullet, my longer Ruger delivered velocities of 814.5 fps average with a high mark of 849.7 fps over my chronograph.

Naturally, my velocities using the shorter-barreled sixgun with the same load were a bit slower, but that was anticipated. Still, my short gun produced muzzle velocities averaging 739.9 fps, which could easily stop a bobcat, coyote or some other live target. A few decades ago, a deputy sheriff of my acquaintance once professed a love for “a big, slow-moving bullet” for social work and the years have not proven him wrong.

Likewise, over 8.6 grains of CFE Pistol, the bullet still clocked an average of 796.9 fps out of the 4 ⅝” tube with a high mark of 819.9 fps, and I managed to average 795.1 fps using the 250-grain XTP over the same powder charge. Sure, I could up the powder charge and stay within SAMMI specs while achieving a little more velocity, but that was not my intention here.

One could easily conclude Wyatt Earp’s principle was based entirely on wanting to stay out of a grave and putting someone else in it. My purpose is to consistently punch holes in paper and tin cans, occasionally filling a stew pot and to avoid being the main course at a mountain lion banquet. I’ll leave it to the reader to determine which is the better motive.

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine