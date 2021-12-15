Mailbox Nirvana

Since we’re not talking about actual firearms, you can get all this gear shipped straight to your home. Mine ended up in the mailbox by the street along with the bills and a Bed, Bath and Beyond sale flyer.

You’ll need to order two items to make your own pistol: the frame kit and a jig kit. The frame comes with the polymer blank and separate magazine extensions for 15- or 17-round configurations. If you like, you can order parts like barrel, slide, trigger components, etc. at the same time or you can supply your own. If you’ve ever wanted to assemble a premium pistol using hand-picked aftermarket components, this is the way to go. All of this is available via regular mail direct-shipped to your home since they’re just parts.

For this build, I went whole hog and ordered the 80 Percent Arms GST-9 Pistol kit. It comes with everything you’ll need including the frame, magazine extensions, trigger kit, slide lock hardware, barrel, recoil spring assembly and slide. It’s all there except the pins and rail blocks which are included with the GST-9 jig kit. I should note the GST-9 is no bare-bones pistol. The slide is serrated, scalloped on top, and features cutouts that lighten weight and make it look, well, awesome. The slide is also cut for optics and features a set of GLOCK-style front and rear sights if you want to stick with “irons.” I was pleasantly surprised, and impressed with the sexiness of the GST-9 components.

This package also includes the pins for internal parts and the all-important rail blocks, front and rear. This dual packaging is likely done to ensure no one is shipping firearms around illegally, even though nothing included is a firearm in a legal sense.

The jig kit contains a frame to assist in perfect placement of holes you’ll drill and the polymer you’ll remove.