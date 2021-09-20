The Great Old Days

In the ’60s, everybody who lived in the country had a garbage ditch. The ditches were everywhere because of erosion and filling them with household garbage served three purposes: 1) a place to get rid of garbage, 2) a way to stop erosion, and 3) a rich source of plinkin’ targets. When I acquired my first .22 rifle there were no gun ranges except the one at Boy Scout camp, which was only available to Scouts an hour a day during their one-week stay at camp. I was fortunate to work as a staff member for a couple of summers. Although technically too young, I got the job because my scoutmaster was the camp director and he needed someone who could teach Morse Code. That someone was me. Not sure why I learned it so easily, but I can still di-dah, dah-dit my way through the alphabet today. Just don’t ask me to do it fast.

This Morse Code classes took just a couple hours of my time each day. Much of the rest of the day I spent at the camp’s 50-foot rifle range working my way through the NRA Junior Marksmanship stages. I used a Remington 514 single-shot .22 rifle for the required shooting. Near the end of the season, a benefactor offered to replace the camp’s somewhat worn-out supply of rifles and the existing ones were offered up for sale to staff members. I paid a whopping $4 for the Remington and another $2 for a Marlin 80 missing its magazine — this was in 1960.

Three years later, I walked into a hardware store with a summer’s worth of lawn mowing money and paid $54.95 for a High Standard Double-Nine .22 revolver. I had a driver’s license and a 15-year-old Ford F1 pickup. This revolver accompanied me on every trek into the woods until I left home to join the Army. Even though there were some differences between the Double-Nine and a sho ’nuff cowboy gun — double-action versus single action and swing-out cylinder rather than a loading gate — it was close enough for me to be satisfied. And, nine shots without reloading led to some serious plinkin’!