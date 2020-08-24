.41 Magnum Bisley & Bullet, Keith Style!

If Elmer Keith was still alive and kickin’ in his size-8 cowboy boots, he’d have much to smile about. His .44 Magnum has a hearty following, as well as his .338 Winchester Magnum. Bullet casters are still clinging to his mold designs, namely the Lyman/Ideal 358429, 429421 and 454424, but his trilogy of SWC wonderment is but a few of his cast children.

Speaking of children, middle children often feel neglected in any family. The oldest child holds the honor of being first but comes with high expectations, while the youngest is babied and can get away with murder — believe me, I know firsthand. Then, there’s the middle child. By not being first born nor the baby, they feel neglected, overlooked and insignificant. Such is the story of the .41 Magnum.

But what middle children fail to recognize is they have the best of both worlds. They have an older sibling to look up to, while still being a role model for their underling. What the .41 Magnum lacks in weight (220 grains) and diameter (.410) to its big brother, the .44 Magnum (250 grains and .430”), it makes up with a weight advantage over its smaller sibling, the .357 Magnum (170 grains), and can be driven just as fast (1,500 fps), making it a true contender. There’s not an animal around that could tell you the difference of being struck by either a .41 or .44 Magnum.