.41 Magnum Bisley & Bullet, Keith Style!
A Proper “Keith” Load
If Elmer Keith was still alive and kickin’ in his size-8 cowboy boots, he’d have much to smile about. His .44 Magnum has a hearty following, as well as his .338 Winchester Magnum. Bullet casters are still clinging to his mold designs, namely the Lyman/Ideal 358429, 429421 and 454424, but his trilogy of SWC wonderment is but a few of his cast children.
Speaking of children, middle children often feel neglected in any family. The oldest child holds the honor of being first but comes with high expectations, while the youngest is babied and can get away with murder — believe me, I know firsthand. Then, there’s the middle child. By not being first born nor the baby, they feel neglected, overlooked and insignificant. Such is the story of the .41 Magnum.
But what middle children fail to recognize is they have the best of both worlds. They have an older sibling to look up to, while still being a role model for their underling. What the .41 Magnum lacks in weight (220 grains) and diameter (.410) to its big brother, the .44 Magnum (250 grains and .430”), it makes up with a weight advantage over its smaller sibling, the .357 Magnum (170 grains), and can be driven just as fast (1,500 fps), making it a true contender. There’s not an animal around that could tell you the difference of being struck by either a .41 or .44 Magnum.
The Mold
The Lyman/Ideal 410459 was also designed by Elmer shortly after the .41 Magnum came into being in 1964. Keeping with his long-nosed SWC design, the .41 caliber slug dropped from the mold at 220 grains and clocks out at 1,500 fps from most guns with Elmer’s load.
Casting, loading and shooting a “Keith” bullet just feels right, bringing a touch of nostalgia and satisfaction while doing so. By duplicating what our mentors experienced gives us a true understanding and appreciation of what they actually discovered. It reinforces the bond, showing us firsthand they knew what they were talking about.
The Bisley
Elmer’s famed #5 (if you don’t know what it was, look it up) had a modified Bisley grip. In 1984, Bill Ruger, against advice of his staff, released his version of the Bisley grip for the Blackhawk single-action revolver. Rather than rolling in the hand like a standard plow-handled single-action, the Bisley grip allows the gun to recoil straight-back into the shooters hand, making heavy recoil bearable for most. This trait makes it a common and coveted conversion on custom guns for big boomers.
The .41 Magnum Bisley was a distributer exclusive in the past and is one Elmer would be proud of. From the Bisley grip to the low-mounted curved hammer and trigger, the 5.5” barrel mimic’s his #5 in length. Adjustable rear sights, matched with a ramped front sight, is just what the Doctor ordered for zeroing your gun for your particular load.
The Load
For this, the load is all Elmer’s — perfection at its finest. We start with his bullet, of course, using a 50/50 WW and lead mix for alloy with clear Powder Coat for lube. I used to size/lube the traditional way, but I’ve since taken to powder coating my cast slugs.
Using Elmer’s 20 grains of 2400, sparked by a large pistol primer, gives me 1,500+ fps from most guns. It’s as accurate as I can hold, usually going 1-1.5” at 25 yards and 2” at 50 yards.
Sure, I have other .41 Magnum molds and loads, but whenever I feel like going down memory lane, to metaphorically shoot with Elmer, this is the load I use. It scratches the nostalgic itch we all get from time to time, and it’s as close as you’ll ever get to shooting with him.
So, there you have it, a modern version of a tried and true gun/load combination. Elmer thought mighty highly of the .41 Magnum cartridge, even taking a caribou with his 4” Model 57 when they first came out. Unfortunately, Elmer died before Bill Ruger released his Bisley single-action revolvers, but I have no doubt he would have loved them — especially the ones chambered in .41 Magnum.
This last run of .41 Magnum Bisley’s was a “clean-up” run by Ruger. Jump on your computers and search for dealers who have them. They’re well worth the effort, and besides, Elmer had his hand in this design, too!