The Fun Begins

In the days I was actively doing gun reviews, the first thing I did when receiving a new test gun was to essentially give it a bath in Hoppe’s No. 9 to clean out shipping oils and spiff it up for photography. I would especially swab out the bore, where there might be some dust and even lingering powder residue from the factory test firing.

That’s often where the fun begins, since it is always a pleasure to clean a new gun and wipe off fingerprints, and do other things that amount to getting acquainted. This particular specimen had a 14” barrel, adjustable rear sight, a comfortable wood grip and forend, and it locked up tight. I have yet to encounter a T/C Contender or Encore pistol that isn’t entirely up to snuff.

Once I had snapped all of the glamour photos, I packed up everything and drove the few miles down to the range, which is located at the bottom of a ravine. It’s got the right afternoon sun exposure, with the light to the shooter’s rear, so targets at the 100- and 200-yard berms are highly visible.

The moment of truth had arrived. I chambered a cartridge, slowly brought the hammer back to full cock, tightened down with both hands as the front of the forearm rested on the pad of my Caldwell shooting rest, and pressed the trigger.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have detected a slight earth tremor…”

Mount St. Helens couldn’t have erupted with more energy. Even in daylight the muzzle flash was visible and the roar in that canyon could have awakened all the dead voters in Chicago. I think the barrel jumped about a foot off the rest, and I visibly checked my hand to make sure all the fingers were still where they belonged. I vaguely remember hearing some guy at the far end of the shooting shed ask rather loudly, “What the hell was that?” I believe he may also have invoked the Lord’s name, or that of His son, though I cannot attest to the context, but I doubt he was praying.

I heard the telltale metallic “clink” from the steel target on the 200-yard line, so whatever else this fire-breathing monster was capable of, it shot straight.

The second shot jarred my forearm and left me trying to compose a “Thank You” note to Uncle Mike’s for the design of their gloves, and by the third shot, I was sufficiently numb from the elbow on down to not feel much of anything. I know J.D. Jones has said young girls enjoy shooting one of these guns and I’ve wanted to meet them to determine whether they’re Russian weight lifters on weekends.