You do know Election Day 2020 — November 3 — is just over the horizon, right?

As my dad, and probably yours, used to say, “it’s time to fish or cut bait.”

There is much more at stake than just the Congress, the White House, your state legislatures, and local city and county offices; all elections for which everyone who owns a gun should already have studied up.

We’re talking about the United States Supreme Court and the lower federal courts, including federal district courts and Courts of Appeal. They are also essentially on the table. No, none of these learned men and women on the bench run for election. They are appointed for life, and this may be the most important reason of all for you to make sure you vote in November.

The looming battle will determine the direction of the country and it is the fight for your way of life.