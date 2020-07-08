No Excuses Allowed!
We’ve been over this ground before. No gun owner can sit this one out, and the only excuse for missing this election would be if you pass away between now and then — the 2020 vote is so critical.
It’s never enough to spout off on social media and get everyone angry without reminding them to channel their frustration into winning back your rights. You’ve got to vote. Too many people come up with reasons not to, such as —
“I’ll be gone on a hunting trip.” Get an absentee ballot. Fill it out, put it in the mail and be able to prove it. Ballots have a nasty habit of getting lost and you don’t want it to happen to yours, do you? Besides, later on when some pal accuses you of shirking your responsibility, wave the proof in front of him and walk around with your head held high.
“I don’t want my name on a list.” This is the champion of lame excuses; the defense of world-class deadbeat non-voters.
“I forgot to vote.” Seriously? With news of the election on every radio and television station non-stop between now and Election Day, you’d have to be deaf, dumb and blind to not know there’s an election coming. Sorry, it won’t wash.
Alan Gottlieb at the Second Amendment Foundation adopted this slogan for the powerhouse organization: “Winning Firearms Freedom, One Lawsuit at a Time.” You can win back the country one election at a time, but it takes filling out a ballot.