The House Divided

What You Can Do

Aside from joining and financially supporting groups such as NRA, CCRKBA and Gun Owners of America, grassroots activists can turn their angst about gun control into energy and action.



Keep pressure on the GOP-controlled Senate to stop any gun control measure launched by a House vote. There are a couple of ways to do this.



You can call the Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121. From there, a switchboard operator can connect you directly with the offices of your two U.S. Senators. Be brief, get right to the point by identifying your concern (for example, “Hello, I’m Robert Jones from [your town, your state] and I am calling to urge Senator So-and-So to oppose H.R. 8, H.R. 1112 and any other gun control measure. I sincerely believe this/these bills violate the Constitution. As an alternative, I would like to see him/her sponsor or co-sponsor national concealed carry reciprocity legislation, for example, because I and my family and friends believe this would really improve public safety.” Above all, be polite.



Send an email. According to advice found at the following link: www.senate.gov/general/contacting.htm, “Some senators have e-mail addresses while others post comment forms on their websites. When sending an e-mail to your senator, please include your return postal mailing address. Please be aware as a matter of professional courtesy, many senators will acknowledge, but not respond to, a message from another senator’s constituent. If you “snail mail” a letter, address it to: Office of Senator --------, United States Senate, Washington, D.C. 20510.



Don’t think for a second the Republican Senate will automatically nix any gun control legislation passed by the House. Politics is not a perfect process; it’s a contact sport, not a spectator sport. Where guns are concerned, emotions run high.



Gun owners must defend their own interests and we just offered some advice on how. Stop expecting some major national group to do it for you. You’re in the game and the other side is playing to win.

