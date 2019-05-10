I can't say what the best gun and holster for concealed carry is for you.

It depends on a lot of factors. But I will offer you this: I try out a lot of guns and holsters, carrying them concealed, making notes on what works and what doesn't, and constantly comparing my experiences to many others who also carry concealed. Most often, my gun and holster are hiding on a gun belt behind a shirt, strong side. Sure, I've carried weak side, ankle, shoulder, off-body, and more — each has their strengths and weaknesses — but I always prefer some kind of strong side waistband carry. Here are a few peeks behind the scenes — behind the shirts, really — when I'm in the test & evaluation stage...