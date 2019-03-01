2A Defense: From Pretense to Offense

The ‘Chilling Effect’

Following passage of gun control Initiative 1639 in Washington State in November, Fox News quoted Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF). His analysis was blunt: “This measure will have a chilling effect on the exercise of the constitutional rights of honest citizens while having no impact on criminals, and we will not let that go unchallenged.”



SAF and the National Rifle Association promptly sued the state in Federal court to block the measure stripping young adults ages 18-20 of the right to purchase and possess any semiautomatic rifle. The law now covers self-loading .22-caliber rimfire rifles such as the Ruger 10/22 and Marlin Model 60, along with mandating “enhanced background checks,” creates a new crime called “community endangerment,” requires proof of training within the previous five years to purchase a semi-auto rifle, and adds a 10-day waiting period and more.



But “chilling” the desire to own a firearm seems to be behind most of the gun control proposals. The most alarming of these is in Florida, where Initiative #18-03 is aimed at amending the state constitution by replacing this language, found in Section 8(a): “The right of the people to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves and of the lawful authority of the state shall not be infringed, except that the manner of bearing arms may be regulated by law.”



Instead, the proponents of this measure would have Florida citizens “declare that a well-regulated militia is necessary for the security of the State and further designate the National Guard of the State of Florida and organized police forces as its militia.” Only the militia would be able to possess “military-style firearms” with a magazine capacity of more than seven rounds. Anyone with such guns would have one year to surrender them to “the local police or militia” for destruction. The complete language appears at Ballotpedia.com but in simple terms, the individual right to bear arms would be erased from the state constitution.