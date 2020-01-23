Enter To Win TriStar Trinity LT Over/Under Prize Package!

SHOT Show Sights:
Range Day

SHOT Show Through The Lens
Written By Joe Kriz
You can't hear it, but this is what freedom sounds — and looks — like.

For five days every January, the shooting, hunting and outdoor industries take over Las Vegas for the annual SHOT Show. The launching pad for new guns, gear and accessories, the event is attended by over 60,000 buyers, press members and industry professionals browsing 1,600 exhibitors covering 12.5 miles of aisles.

SHOT Show Sights is a series of photo dump articles sharing highlights from each day of the 2020 SHOT Show, beginning with Industry Day at the Range, held at the nearby Boulder City Rifle & Pistol Club. With so much to see, it’s impossible to cover it all — but we can try!

Available in rifles and pistols, Pepperball develops non-lethal defense launchers for law enforcement and consumers.

Behind the scenes with Pepperball and Editors Brent Wheat and Tom McHale.

Range Day isn't just about guns. Buck Knives had us throwing knives and axes too!

The new pocket-pistol-plinker Ruger LCPII .22 LR.

Chambered in 5.7x28mm, the Ruger-57 drew a big crowd — including Tom McHale.

"I need just one more round." — Tom McHale

Who says size doesn't matter? The new Ruger MK IV Target with 10-inch barrel.

The 9mm Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100 is even sexier in-person.

Kevin Bacon looks a lot different than how I remember.

Brent running the bolt on the new Savage Arms 110 Ultralite.

Moon clips loaded up with 9mm for Taurus wheel guns.

Brent catching up with the Outdoor Wire's Jim Shepherd. Have you heard his podcast episode?

Camp Chef was serving up fresh elk on their flat iron grill — the perfect Range Day lunch!

Shooting sure does work up an appetite! Brent's taco was gone before Tom could take a bite.

The sign of a great day on the range.

Like heavy guns? The carry-size Walther Q4 Steel Frame weighs 40 ounces empty.

The fixed-barrel Walther CCP — now chambered in .380 ACP.

Tom asking Olympian and Walther pro-shooter Gabby Franco for shooting tips.

After shooting smaller handgun calibers, it was time to shoot something bigger.

Brent ringing steel with the new Springfield Armory SAINT Victor Pistol in .308 WIn.

This is what happens when you (Brent) miss the seat when sitting down at the shooting bench.

Tom sat down with DoubleTap's Mike McNett to talk new Colt defense and match ammo.

Tom and Brent riding off into the sunset after a day at the range on Rambo electric bikes.

More from SHOT Show

Want more 2020 SHOT Show coverage? Check out the next day of SHOT Show Sights, our top new products lists and more!

Next Day: SHOT Show Sights: Day 1

