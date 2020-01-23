For five days every January, the shooting, hunting and outdoor industries take over Las Vegas for the annual SHOT Show. The launching pad for new guns, gear and accessories, the event is attended by over 60,000 buyers, press members and industry professionals browsing 1,600 exhibitors covering 12.5 miles of aisles.

SHOT Show Sights is a series of photo dump articles sharing highlights from each day of the 2020 SHOT Show, beginning with Industry Day at the Range, held at the nearby Boulder City Rifle & Pistol Club. With so much to see, it’s impossible to cover it all — but we can try!

