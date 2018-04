Available in mid-2018, the Desert Tech MDR will be chambered in .300 Blackout. Originally released in .308 Win. and .223 Wylde, the MDR allows easy caliber conversion. When the .300 Blackout version becomes available, MDR shooters will be able to swap in a 16-inch .300 Blackout conversion kit and get back shooting in just under two minutes.

(801) 975-7272

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/desert-tech