DeSantis Holster Pro Stealth

Designed to accommodate the S&W M&P Shield M2.0 with integrated Crimson Trace laser, the Pro Stealth is an ambidextrous IWB holster made from high-tech ballistic nylon. The specially designed spring clip anchors the Pro Stealth to a belt and can be removed and re-fitted for left- or right-hand carry. The magazine pouch is a standard feature for auto loader models, and an optional thumb break style is available separately.

DeSantis Gunhide

(800) 424-1236

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/desantis-holster-company