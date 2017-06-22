Deadly Attacks May Have Rekindled Gun Sales; NICS Checks Up In October

By Dave Workman

October opened with a mass shooting in Las Vegas and closed with a terror truck attack in New York City, and in between the FBI National Instant Check System recorded the second-highest number of background checks for the month since the system went on line in 1998.

It’s a raw figure that does not represent the actual number of firearms sold, but October saw 2,030,391 NICS checks initiated. Only October of 2016 surpassed this year’s figure, at 2,333,539 checks. Recall that was the final month before the presidential election in which the popular opinion was that Hillary Rodham Clinton would walk away with the vote.

It didn’t work out that way. Since Donald Trump took office, firearm sales have lagged, even though the raw NICS numbers have been keeping a fair pace.

Now, there’s something of a caveat here, and it comes from the National Shooting Sports Foundation. The monthly “NSSF-Adjusted” NICS number was 1,132,065, which was a 16.3 percent decrease from the October 2016 NSSF-Adjusted figure of 1,353,299.

NSSF also noted the following: “The adjusted NICS data were derived by subtracting out NICS purpose code permit checks and permit rechecks used by several states such as Connecticut, Illinois, and Utah for CCW permit application checks as well as checks on active CCW permit databases. NSSF started subtracting permit rechecks in February 2016.”

According to the Washington Examiner, “counties around the country are reporting record setting applications for concealed carry permits, especially among women and minorities.” If the rest of the states are anything like Washington, roughly 20 percent of all concealed carry permit/license holders are women.

The Examiner’s veteran reporter Paul Bedard quoted Justin Anderson, marketing director at a Charlotte, N.C. firearms retailer, who noted this about the public: “They are learning something we’ve known for years: Nothing stops a criminal bent on murder quicker than an armed citizen. I’ve been watching the continuing coverage of tragedy in Sutherland Springs. I’ve seen talking heads discuss how we can prevent these shootings from happening; more stringent background checks, better policing, and other ideas. In the end, only one thing stops a bad guy with a gun: a good guy with a gun.”

Anderson’s sentiment is hardly unique. When the public sees incidents like the church massacre in Texas or people getting mowed down by a jihadist behind the wheel of a rental truck, they realize that government cannot protect them. We are all our own first responders.

Of course, after a shooting the anti-gun crowd rushes to microphones, reporters and social media to repeat their tired clichés about “gun violence” and demands for “enhanced background checks” — whatever they are — and bans on so-called “assault weapons.” It’s not that any of these proposals would have prevented the carnage they’re protesting or any future crime, but they get the face time on the evening news and take one more whack at eroding the Second Amendment.

One interesting figure from the FBI is that, as of Oct. 31, there had been 20,266,289 background checks initiated with the NICS system.

Sounding The Alarm

In the wake of the Texas shooting, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) — the group that specializes in education and legal action — sounded the alarm about “gun prohibitionists running wild.”

Anti-gunners have been busy following the Las Vegas shooting and the Texas church outrage. Anti-gun New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo even found a way to talk about gun control after the Manhattan truck attack.

Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action declared, “We’ve had enough. The NRA may have a stranglehold on Congress, but Congress works for us…”

The anti-gun lobby is raising money by the bushel, while gun owners have become a bit lethargic. Every gun rights organization on the landscape needs support.

How Many Gun Owners Are There?

Okay, get out your pocket calculators and remember what you learned in junior high school mathematics, because we’re going to try to figure out roughly how many gun owners there really are in the United States.

We’ve all heard the estimates. One day it’s 70 million. Another day the guesstimate is 80 million, and some have been so bold as to go higher. Anti-gunners would take the figure lower.

Here at American Handgunner, we’re going to try being a little more honest about it.

Back in June 2015, NBC News reported on a then-new study published in Injury Prevention that noted, “One-third of Americans reported owning a gun, ranging from 5.2 percent in Delaware to 61.7 percent in Alaska.” This was based on research done by an assistant professor of epidemiology at Columbia University and some colleagues, the story said.

Gun ownership around the country depends upon the region, which comes as a surprise to nobody.

Insider Online also checked with the NSSF. A source there said the organization doesn’t have a solid number, but that “we tend to believe it’s about 40 percent of the population overall.” That source also referred us to a Pew Research study, which did not provide a single estimate that we could identify, but did dance around with a lot of percentages. It concentrated more on why people own guns, and take our word for it, Americans own a lot of guns. The estimates range anywhere from 250 million on the low side to maybe 300 to 400 million on the high side.

Now, turn to the most recent census information we could find, which put the number of Americans at about 326 million. If one-third of those people own firearms, that would put the number of gun owners at approximately 107 million. If 40 percent are gun owners, that puts the number even higher.

If only all of them were: a) NRA members, b) SAF members and supporters, c) faithful voters in all federal, state and local elections, including judges. All talk of gun control would vanish from the landscape. Get it?

You Want Mustard Or A Bandage On That?

A 19-year-old would-be armed robber will probably have a lot of time to consider a change of occupation and lifestyle, and if he does any time behind bars, he’s likely to have a rather colorful jailhouse nickname.

According to several published reports, this guy was in the process of pulling a stickup in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, at a hot dog stand. Things obviously did not go as planned, because this hapless fellow accidentally shot himself in the penis while scrambling to pick up some dropped cash.

It’s not clear whether anyone was able to call police because our hero had robbed his two victims of their cell phones. But there was some wrestling around before the wounded robber fled, and he didn’t get far. Cops found him nearby, having collapsed.

The cash and other items were found, along with what was described as a .38 caliber pistol.

A judge ordered the suspect held without bond.

