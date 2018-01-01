Dark Storm Industries Rifle

The DS-10 Typhoon Featureless in 6.5 Creedmoor from Dark Storm Industries is a mid-length direct impingement gas system AR-style rifle. It’s built from a DS-10 billet 7075 aluminum lower receiver and a DS-10 billet upper with a forward assist and ejection port cover. Features include a charging handle with extended latch, a DSI billet ambidextrous 90-degree safety selector and DS-10 nitride bolt carrier group. The 18-inch non-threaded barrel has a twist rate of 1:8 inches. Overall length is 37.25 inches, and weight is 9 lbs., 4 oz. It is available in black, Olive Drab Green or Flat Dark Earth finishes.

